Forest Hills precinct arrests Corrections captain for allegedly assaulting his son with belt

File photo

Police in Forest Hills have arrested a city Department of Corrections (DOC) officer after he allegedly assaulted his son with a belt during a dispute on Saturday.

Peter Jean Baptiste is a 35-year-old DOC captain who now faces charges of assault, harassment and acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17.

The incident occurred within the confines of the 112th Precinct, which covers Forest Hills and Rego Park, at around 7:15 p.m. on May 4 while Jean-Baptiste was off-duty.

Cops did not provide a specific location for the incident and said the male victim, who was struck in the back and legs, was Jean Baptiste’s son.

