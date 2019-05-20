Detectives still seeking man who kicked commuter in the head at Jamaica station MetroCard kiosk

Cops are looking for a man who attacked a commuter at a Jamaica train station.

According to police, at 10:40 a.m. on April 18, a 22-year-old man was using a MetroCard vending machine at the Jamaica Center – Parsons/Archer Station when an unidentified man approached him from behind and kicked the man in the back of the head.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot. The victim suffered pain to his head, however he refused medical attention at the scene.

Police released a photo of the suspect taken as he was fleeing in the vicinity of Jamaica Avenue and 165th Street.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.