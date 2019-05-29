It wouldn’t be pride with out Queens: From Gay City News

BY MATT TRACY

An official partner of WorldPride, the 27th annual Queens Pride festivities are kicking into gear ahead of the borough’s June 2 parade and festival.

Pride season in Queens launched on May 17 with a successful kickoff event at Katch Astoria, but there is plenty more to do in the weeks ahead.

We’ve got you covered with a slate of Pride-related events in the borough.

LGBTQ Youth Prom

When: Thursday, May 30 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Where: New York Hall of Science at 47-01 111th St. in Corona. Transportation will be provided to and from the 7 train at the 111th St. station.

Under the theme “Honor the past, defend the future,” Queens Pride’s LGBTQ Youth Prom offers an opportunity for those between the ages of 14 and 20 to enjoy an evening of food, music, DJs, giveaways, make-up by MAC, live performances, and a photo booth.

Those who are 21 years or older can sign up to volunteer at the event.

Find out more information and register at queensprid e.org/prom 2019.

Pre-Pride Breakfast

When: Sunday, June 2 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Where: The Jewish Center of Jackson Heights at 37-06 77th St.

Join Councilmember Daniel Dromm for a breakfast fundraiser before you march in the Pride Parade. Attendees can march with Dromm’s contingent in the Pride parade following the breakfast.

Find out more information or RSVP at danie ldrom meven [email protected] ail.com. Suggested donation is $50 and checks can be made payable to Friends of Daniel Dromm, P.O. Box 55, Jackson Heights, NY 11372.

Parade and Festival

When: Sunday, June 2. Parade begins at 12 p.m.; festival starts at 1:30 p.m., ends at 6 p.m.

Where: (Parade): Group check-in is at 37th Ave. at the corner of 89th St., where the parade begins. The parade travels west until it ends at 75th St. and 37th Ave. The reviewing stand is at 37th between 79th and 80th Streets.

Where: (Festival): 75th St. and 37th Ave. Don’t miss Queens Pride’s main event! Begin your afternoon at the annual parade before heading to a fun-filled festival headlined by Kristine W and hosted by Dominique Jackson of “Pose.”

The grand marshals for Queens Pride are HIV/ AIDS advocates Candy Samples and Jess Pasackow; the Queens Pride Lions Club, an LGBTQ group dedicated to community service in the borough; and Mirror Beauty Cooperative LLC, a worker cooperative led by trans Latina women providing cosmetology services.

Those who participate in the parade will be eligible to receive the Queenie Award 2019, which is a series of honors for the best drag performance, best use of color, best sound, best representation, and a final award that marks “Simply the Best Award.”

The festival will feature singers, comedians, drag acts, and dance groups. There will also be vendors, food options, and community and social booths.

Visit queenspride.org to register and find out more information.

Queens Pride After-Party

When: Sunday, June 2; happy hour is from 4 to 6 p.m.

Where: Kabu Lounge at 8509 Northern Blvd. between 85th and 86th Sts. in Jackson Heights.

LasReinas Entertainm­ent’s after-party will feature $7 shots, $7 house drinks, and $20 for a bucket of five beers. The event will be hosted by Cynthia Russo— KrashNYC & Lexie Peterss and there will be live performances. There will be free giveaways.

Tickets are $15 in advance at lasreinas. ticketleap .com/queen spride2019 and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Queens Pride.

CUNY Pridefest at Queens College

When: Thursday, June 13. Pride-goers are asked to arrive at 11:30 a.m. before the program begins at 12 p.m.

Where: The Quad at Queens College located at 65-30 Kissena Blvd. in Flushing.

CUNY is celebrating Stonewall 50 in Queens with drag performances, live bands, dancers, DJ music, a Pride march, food vendors, an LGBTQ community expo. To learn more information or reserve a table at the expo, visit tinyurl.co m/y24xtmxg.

Celebration of the LGBTQ Civil Rights Movement in Queens

When: Saturday, June 22 from 12 to 5 p.m.

Where: Queens Museum at the New York City Building in Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

Head to Queens Museum for storytelling, art-making, and performances highlighting the work of LGBTQ activists in Queens. The packed afternoon features a variety of options for events, including drag queen story hour, LGBTQ youth activities, short film screenings, workshops honoring black and indigenous ancestors, plays, community building, and more.

Find out more specific information at tinyurl.co m/yx8h4wby/.

Coming Out: Youth Discussion

When: Wednesday, June 26 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Where: Queens LGBT Center at 37-18 Northern Blvd., Suite #107 Queens

Join the Queens LGBT Center for a discussion on celebrating Pride, navigating the coming out process, and understanding safety and acceptance. This event is for all LGBTQ youth between the ages of 13 and 21. Pizza and refreshments will be served. For more information, visit tinyurl.co m/y2b35mp5.