Gun-toting thief steals man’s cellphone and money during early-morning robbery in Ridgewood

Cops are looking for a crook who robbed a man at gunpoint on the streets of Ridgewood early Tuesday morning.

Police say that at just before 1:30 a.m. on June 4, a 32-year-old man was walking home from the Myrtle–Wyckoff Avenues station when he was approached by an unknown man on Cypress Avenue.

According to law enforcement sources, the perpetrator proceeded to display a firearm and demanded the victim’s property.

The suspect then took the victim’s iPhone, debit cards and $20 in cash before fleeing the scene on foot southbound on Cypress Avenue.

The victim was not injured as a result of the incident, which was later reported to the 104th Precinct.

Police described the gunman as a black man standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat and a black jacket.

The investigation is ongoing.