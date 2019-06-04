Gun-toting thief steals man’s cellphone and money during early-morning robbery in Ridgewood

Photo via Getty Images

Cops are looking for a crook who robbed a man at gunpoint on the streets of Ridgewood early Tuesday morning.

Police say that at just before 1:30 a.m. on June 4, a 32-year-old man was walking home from the Myrtle–Wyckoff Avenues station when he was approached by an unknown man on Cypress Avenue.

According to law enforcement sources, the perpetrator proceeded to display a firearm and demanded the victim’s property.

The suspect then took the victim’s iPhone, debit cards and $20 in cash before fleeing the scene on foot southbound on Cypress Avenue.

The victim was not injured as a result of the incident, which was later reported to the 104th Precinct.

Police described the gunman as a black man standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat and a black jacket.

The investigation is ongoing.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Related Stories
Note-passing thief steals cash from a bank in Jamaica: cops
Note-passing thief steals cash from a bank in Jamaica: cops
Cops continue to investigate death of unidentified woman found on bed in a Flushing home
Cops continue to investigate death of unidentified woman found on bed in a Flushing home
Popular Stories
Car runs through fence and into building of Flushing sushi restaurant, no one seriously injured
Room at last: Francis Lewis High School in Fresh Meadows breaks ground on new 500-plus seat expansion
Artists to read the Mueller Report for 24 straight hours this weekend in Long Island City


Skip to toolbar