Ridgewood-based Italian cultural nonprofit honors local Vietnam War veterans

A Ridgewood-based nonprofit honored Vietnam War veterans this Memorial Day by making donations to local vets and organizations that give back surviving war heroes.

The Italian Cultural Association of New York (L’Associazione Culturale Italiana Di New York, or ICA) held a special Memorial Day Dinner & Ceremony to honor Tom Long, Commander, and Bruce Hadley, Vice Commander of Continental Post 1424, American Legion, who both received the “American Patriot” Award.

Hadley was awarded $500, which was donated by Joseph Ficalora, president of New York Community Bank (NYCB). Long received a $1,000 on behalf of the Queens County American Legion.

“The $1,000 gift will be given to the Queens County American Legion to be used for our fellow veterans at St. Albans Veterans Hospital for field days, cookouts, and their July 4th barbecues,” said Long.

In addition to Ficalora, those in attendance at the ceremony included ICA Chairman Tony DiPiazza and Honorary Chairmen Serphin Maltese.

“It was appropriate that their Italian American Cultural Association should recognize Vietnam Vets and all Veterans since all Americans owed so much to our Veterans who had defended and protected our great nation and our way of life with so many making the ultimate sacrifice.” said DiPiazza.