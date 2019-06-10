Mom with infant punches woman who bumped into her on subway train in Forest Hills: cops

Detectives are looking for a young mother who, while carrying her baby, punched a woman in the face over a run-in on board a train in Forest Hills earlier this year.

The NYPD released on June 10 video footage of the mom responsible for the April 15 assault at the 71-Continental Avenues subway station.

At 9 a.m. on the day of the attack, police said, the 53-year-old victim was boarding a Manhattan-bound E train when she accidentally came into contact with the mother, who was exiting the train.

Seconds later, law enforcement sources said, the mother ran back into the car and punched the victim in the face, then exited from the train on foot.

The victim suffered a bruise to her left eye, but remained on board the train. Cops said she later called 911 and sought treatment for her injuries at NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.

The incident was reported to the 112th Precinct and the NYPD Transit Bureau.

Police described the assailant as a white woman with a light complexion believed to be 30 years of age, who was last seen wearing a white baseball cap, a pink shirt and dark pants while pushing a stroller and carrying an infant.

In the video, she can bee seen holding her child while pushing a button for an elevator on the platform.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website or send a direct message on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.