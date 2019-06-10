Woman in Maspeth wanted for assaulting man with broken beer bottle in early morning attack

Photo via Google Maps, inset via Twitter/@NYPD104Pct

Police have identified a suspect who attacked a man with a beer bottle during an argument on a Maspeth street.

According to authorities, at around 3 a.m. on June 8, a 27-year-old man was drinking a beer on the street in the vicinity of 62nd Street and 53rd Avenue when he got into a dispute with a woman. The dispute escalated and the woman struck the victim with a broken beer bottle, causing a small wound to his torso.

At this time, police could not confirm what caused the dispute between the suspect and the victim, or if they knew each other prior to the assault.

The 104th Precinct identified the suspect as Tiffany Pizzuli and released her photo on their Twitter on Monday, June 10.

Anyone with information about the incident or Pizzuli’s whereabouts can call the 104th Precinct Detective Squad at 718-386-2723.

 

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Related Stories
No Image
Parking spaces turned into mechanic bays in Corona
Bayside pedestrian seriously injured while crossing street
Bayside pedestrian seriously injured while crossing street
Popular Stories
City cuffs four Queens residents for making up fake parking placards to grab spots illegally
Police chief dies in Forest Hills from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, NYPD confirms
Seven busted for operating an illegal sports betting book out of an Astoria building


Skip to toolbar