Woman in Maspeth wanted for assaulting man with broken beer bottle in early morning attack

Police have identified a suspect who attacked a man with a beer bottle during an argument on a Maspeth street.

According to authorities, at around 3 a.m. on June 8, a 27-year-old man was drinking a beer on the street in the vicinity of 62nd Street and 53rd Avenue when he got into a dispute with a woman. The dispute escalated and the woman struck the victim with a broken beer bottle, causing a small wound to his torso.

At this time, police could not confirm what caused the dispute between the suspect and the victim, or if they knew each other prior to the assault.

The 104th Precinct identified the suspect as Tiffany Pizzuli and released her photo on their Twitter on Monday, June 10.

Anyone with information about the incident or Pizzuli’s whereabouts can call the 104th Precinct Detective Squad at 718-386-2723.