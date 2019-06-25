Paul Hagan appointed as First Central Savings Bank President and CEO

First Central Savings Bank Chairman Joseph Pistilli recently appointed Paul Hagan as First Central Savings Bank president and chief operating officer.

Hagan will be replacing Ed Petrosky, former president and CEO, who served First Central Savings Bank for three years.

“Paul’s strength as a leader will be a vital asset to the overall growth and success of our bank,” said Pistilli. “We are especially grateful for his wisdom and expertise he brings to our community bank as our new president.”

A graduate of SUNY Albany and a Certified Public Accountant, Hagan brings over 30 years of experience to First Central Savings Bank. After beginning his career in 1987 at KPMG, he went on to spearhead bank redevelopment and revitalizing customer bases for community institutions.

Hagan also has experience elevating banks to publicly traded companies such as Reliance Federal Savings, where he served as chief financial officer. Additionally, he’s worked as a consultant for Carver Savings Bank and most recently as executive vice president and chief financial officer at Hanover Community Bank.

Hagan believes he is the right candidate for bank growth as well as for the community.

“First Central has enormous opportunities in front of it, and I am both honored and excited to lead our amazing team forward,” Hagan said. “We’re focused on providing top-notch personalized customer service and excellent business and lending opportunities to our valued clients and community partners.”