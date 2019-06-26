Man who choked and stabbed worker at Rego Park store during violent robbery remains at large

The NYPD has released photos and video of a suspect who is said to be involved in a violent robbery at a Rego Park store.

According to authorities, at 7:22 a.m. on June 15, a 21-year-old man was working at the Candy Store, located at 98-51 63rd Rd., when he was choked by an unknown man and pulled him to the floor. A struggle ensued, and the victim was slashed in the neck.

A second man, identified as 33-year-old Christopher Castellano, allegedly went behind the counter and stole $2,200 from the register. Both men then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The victim suffered stab wounds to the neck and was transported to New York Presbyterian Hospital Queens in stable condition.

On June 24, police arrested Castellano in connection to the robbery. He was charged with attempted murder, robbery, assault and harassment. Sources familiar with the investigation said that Castellano, who is homeless, was also charged with resisting arrest. Police say that Castellano has prior arrests for criminal mischief, trespassing, assault, robbery and drug-related charges.

The suspect at large, shown in the footage below, is described as a black man with a dark complexion between the ages of 25 and 35 years old.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.