Long Island couple drown after being pulled under water at Far Rockaway beach

A Long Island couple died on Tuesday night after they were pulled under water while one was teaching the other to swim in Far Rockaway.

Authorities say that at 10:20 p.m. on July 9, police responded to a 911 call regarding a rescue at Beach 9th Street and Seagirt Boulevard. upon their arrival, officers from the 101st Precinct found Umarie Chamble, 25, and Keylon Ramsay, 28, both of Inwood, NY, unconscious and unresponsive in the water near the shore line.

Sources familiar with the investigation say that Chamble and Ramsay were drinking with their friends that evening and decided to go into the water so Chamble could teach Ramsay how to swim. The group saw Chamble and Ramsay get pulled under the water and when they surfaced, the two were unconscious.

Officers pulled the two victims from the water and administered CPR. EMS rushed Chamble and Ramsay to Saint John’s Hospital, where they were both pronounced dead.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death. There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.