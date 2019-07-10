Parents and children invited to compete together in Family Adventure Race in Corona this weekend

We’re still a year out from next summer’s Olympics in Japan, but families in Queens can get in the Olympic spirit early – and participate themselves – in the Family Adventure Race in Flushing Meadows Corona Park on July 13.

Hosted by the City Parks Foundation, the Family Adventure Race is a parent-child competition that includes a smattering of different challenges all intended to incorporate basic exercise, sports skills and an opportunity for family bonding.

The timed race includes 12 activity stations. In order to move from one to the next, participants must perform the exercise or task designated for the station together.

Activities include a javelin throw, jumprope, hurdles, a mini-climbing wall and an all-out sprint to the finish line.

First race will kick off at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, by the Fountain of the Planets near the Unisphere. A second race will begin at 10 a.m. and will conclude an hour later.

Awards will be given to the top three finishers in each race but all participants who finish the race will be awarded with a medal.

Each team must have at least one parent or guardian and up to two children between the ages of 8 and 12.

Registering in advance is strongly encouraged – and can be done so here – but walk-up participants are also welcome.

Additional races will be held in Inwood Hill Park in Manhattan on July 27, and Crotona Park in the Bronx on Aug. 1o.