Queens duo led police on motorcycle chase after attempting to burglarize Maspeth home, says DA

A Queens duo who led police on an eight block motorcycle chase and attempted to burglarize a Maspeth home was arrested on July 2, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Queens District Attorney’s office.

Police say they allegedly observed Christopher Hartung, 33, of Ridgewood, leave the Maspeth home with a screwdriver in his hand as Diana Anderson, 41, of Bayside, stood watch, according to charges. Later, the homeowner found that her lock had been tampered with, the complaint says.

The pair hopped on a motorcycle and took off, according to the DA’s office, leading police on a chase that lasted about eight blocks. The chase ended when Anderson got off the bike and led the officers on a foot chase while Hartung sped off on the motorcycle, the complaint alleges.

According to the complaint, Anderson was apprehended soon after getting off the bike.

Around 11 p.m. that night, several hours after his partner was arrested, Hartung was spotted by a police officer leaving a convenience store about a mile away from attempted burglary.

Charges say that when the police officer approached Hartung, the alleged burglar took off running and attempted to fight the officer.

After being apprehended by the officer, Hartung was allegedly found to have cocaine, a pipe with crack cocaine residue inside and a can of pepper spray in his pockets, the complaint says.