Swingtime Big Band coming to Astoria for waterfront concert

The Swingtime Big Band will perform a live concert in Astoria on Thursday, July 11 on Astoria Park’s Great Lawn.

As part of the Central Astoria Local Development Corporation’s Waterfront Concert series, Swingtime Big Band will break into the jazzy swing music of the ‘3os and ’40s as the sun sets over the park.

The concert will kick off 7:30 p.m. and is open and free to all. Audience members are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets.

No reservations or tickets are necessary.

The Swingtime Big Band consists of 20 members and more than half-a-dozen instruments. Audiences will hear a blend of guitars, trombones, saxophones, flutes, clarinets, trumpets, piano, and drums come together for a truly American sound.

The band is led by Steve Shaiman, a Long Island native.

The Central Astoria Local Development Corporation frequently hosts events in Astoria Park. Most recently, the group organized a pre-Independence Day firework show.