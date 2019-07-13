Senior woman shot in the neck with stray bullet fired on a South Jamaica street: cops

A 76-year-old woman remains hospitalized in stable condition after being hit in the neck with a stray bullet fired in South Jamaica on Friday night, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the victim was shot while sitting in a parked car near the corner of Guy R. Brewer Boulevard near 118th Avenue at about 10:35 p.m. on July 12.

According to authorities, the shot came from an unidentified gunman who fired the bullet at a group of males nearby. He then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 113th Precinct and EMS units responded to the scene. Paramedics rushed the injured woman to Jamaica Hospital.

On July 13, the NYPD released video footage of the suspected shooter, who is seen walking through a nearby laundromat. Cops described him as a black man with a dark complexion, a thin build and curly black hair, who was last seen wearing a navy blue hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and white Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website or send a direct message on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.