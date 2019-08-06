Manslaughter charges for Woodhaven man who fatally struck man with car last month

A Woodhaven man faces manslaughter charges for killing a man during an early morning hit-and-run almost two weeks ago, police announced Tuesday.

Following an ongoing investigation, David Garcia, 26, was arrested and charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, reckless endangerment and leaving the scene of an accident on Aug. 6.

According to charges, at 4:59 a.m. on July 25, police responded to a 911 call regarding a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian struck on Woodhaven Boulevard near 91st Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found Sivananaintha Perumal, 56, lying in the roadway, unconscious and unresponsive, with severe body trauma.

A preliminary investigation found that Perumal was trying to cross Woodhaven Boulevard, from east to west, when a gray sedan traveling southbound on Woodhaven Boulevard struck Perumal.

EMS responded to the location and pronounced Perumal dead at the scene. The sedan, which was allegedly driven by Garcia, did not remain at the scene following the collision.