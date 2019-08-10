New 21-story building with 261 apartments planned for lot near closed Rego Park Catholic school

Plenty of high-rise apartment buildings already line 63rd Road in Rego Park, and a new one may soon be ready to sprout.

The Department of Buildings received plans on Aug. 7 for the construction of a 21-story residential building at 98-10 63rd Road (Block 2098, Lot 5), a vacant lot adjacent to the now-shuttered Our Lady of the Angelus Catholic Academy.

New York YIMBY reported that Anthony Ng of Angelo Ng and Anthony Ng Architect in Maspeth filed the plans on behalf of Chuang Heng Rego Park LLC, a holding company connected to developer Kenny Liu. Department of Finance records indicated that the Chuang Heng Rego Park LLC purchased the lot from Our Lady of the Angelus Church for $30 million in January 2019.

The new apartment building planned for the lot will include 261 dwelling units within a total of 177,376 square feet; the average apartment would measure about 676 square feet. The plans also call for the creation of 19,024 square feet of community space and 156 enclosed parking spaces, located more than likely underground.

Our Lady of the Angelus Catholic Academy closed its doors in June 2018 after years of financial turmoil and declining enrollment.

Though the school property was included in a development agreement between the holding company and Our Lady of the Angelus Church as part of the January sale, it’s not clear at this point if the project would include demolition of the former school. New York YIMBY reported that demolition plans have not yet been filed.