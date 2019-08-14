Thief steals electric bike in Flushing and punches the owner for trying to stop him: NYPD

The NYPD is looking for a thief who stole a man’s bike in Flushing and then attacked the victim for trying to stop him.

Police say that at 3:37 p.m. on Aug. 12, a 44-year-old man saw an unknown man taking his electric bike, which was parked and secured outside of 136-21 41st Ave. When the victim chased after the thief, he was punched several times in the face by the suspect.

After the beating, the suspect was able to flee the scene with the bike. The victim suffered bruising and pain, however he refused medical attention at the scene.

Police released the following photo of the suspect:

Anyone with information in regard to the identification of this male asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @ NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.