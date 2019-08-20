Pair of crooks steal cash and employee’s watch during gunpoint robbery in Jamaica shop

Cops are looking for a duo who robbed a 24-hour grocery store in Jamaica early on Monday morning.

According to police, at 12:20 a.m. on Aug. 19, two unknown men entered a grocery store located in the vicinity of 111th Avenue and Merrick Boulevard. Once inside, cops said, the suspects approached the 44-year-old male cashier and one of the men pulled out a firearm.

Law enforcement sources noted that the crooks proceeded to forcibly remove the cashier’s watch from his wrist and took $800 dollars from the cash register. The suspects then fled the scene on foot on 111th Avenue.

Members of the 113th Precinct responded to the scene. No injuries were reported.

On Aug. 20, the NYPD released surveillance video of the suspects taken at the incident location:

Cops described the bandits as two men, one was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black sneakers and a red bandana over his face and the other was last seen wearing a gray hooded jacket, a black hat, teal pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.