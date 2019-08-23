Woman found dead with neck injury inside St. Albans home in ‘apparent domestic’ incident: cops

Detectives are seeking clues and suspects in the death of a 66-year-old woman inside a St. Albans residence on Thursday night.

Law enforcement sources said the woman was found with an apparent neck injury inside a home on 172nd Street near 114th Avenue at 8:06 p.m. on Aug. 22.

Officers from the 113th Precinct and EMS units responded to a 911 call about an unconscious woman at the location. Upon arrival at the scene, first responders discovered her unconscious and unresponsive.

Paramedics pronounced her dead at the location; police have withheld her identity, pending family notification.

Her body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Hours after the discovery, the 113th Precinct tweeted that the incident “appears to be domestic related.”

Sources familiar with the case, however, noted that no arrests have been made as of Friday morning. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS or the 113th Precinct Detective Squad at 718-712-2129.