With school year starting next week, Flushing students can get free backpacks and supplies on Aug. 27

Hundreds of backpacks and necessary supplies for the upcoming school year will be available for Flushing students at the Back-To-School Backpack Giveaway on Tuesday, Aug. 27.

Assemblyman Ron Kim, the 109th Precinct Community Affairs Unit and the 109th Precinct Community Council in partnership with Healthfirst, announced that the community-wide event will be held at the backlot of the 109th Police Precinct along Union Street at 10:30 a.m.

All children who attend must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian.

Kim’s office worked with the 109th Precinct’s Community Council to organize the event and secure the location and necessary supplies. Healthfirst, the primary and only sponsor of the event, will gift hundreds of backpacks to local students that attend the giveaway.

For this year’s theme, the speakers focused on the vital importance of investing in local communities and neighborhoods at all levels.

“Whether it’s more robust public infrastructure, greater economic resilience, or readily available services for those who need it, our future depends on the willingness of all of us to step up and do what we can for our community,” Kim said. “I am truly happy that we can continue this annual tradition and ensure countless children in my district will be able to go to school with something as simple but essential as a backpack.”

Jerry Filippidis, president of the 109th Precinct’s Community Council, and William Wang, director of Medicare for Healthfirst, stressed the importance of following proper safety protocol and ensuring all attendees obey the rules. They encouraged any and all interested students to come on Aug. 27 to receive the free backpacks as well as a limited amount of other supplies donated by the Community Council and the Community Affairs Department.

“This is a wonderful event that allows the community to interact with the officers, and I am happy to add that the 109th Precinct Community Council will be including a limited amount of school supplies to complement the backpacks being provided,” Filippidis said.

Wang said 2019 marks a new milestone for Healthfirst and its continuing partnership with Kim and the 109th Precinct Community Council.

“All children deserve an equal chance to succeed in life, regardless of their background or circumstances. This is the principle we have always worked to uphold in our yearly commitment to providing hundreds of backpacks for local students,” Wang said.