Maspeth family fears missing teenage girl was lured to London by older man

Cops are investigating the disappearance of a 16-year-old girl who was last seen at her Maspeth home on Saturday morning and may have left the country.

Victoria Grabowski was last seen around 10 a.m. Aug. 24 at her residence in Maspeth. Her uncle Arkadiusz Grabowski told QNS on Tuesday that her parents discovered texts showing that she had been talking to an older man in Britain, and left on Saturday from JFK to fly to London.

“The texts show that she got fascinated with London and wanted to move there,” said Arkadiusz, who added that the parents are basing the age of the British man on a picture in the text thread.

Arkadiusz said that Grabowski paid for the ticket in cash, though her parents don’t know where she got it. Grabowski, who is a Polish citizen, used her Polish passport to board the flight, according to her uncle.

He added that this texts between Grabowski and the British man were exchanged in a group chat that included others, but he said that he could not say how old the other people were.

Her parents have hired a private investigator to assist in the case.

The NYPD could not confirm that Grabowski boarded the flight.

Anyone with additional information regarding Grabowski’s whereabouts can call Detective Jae Moon of the 104th Precinct Detective Squad at 718-386-2723.