Astoria Heights man cuffed for breaking into over 20 businesses in six-week long burglary pattern across western Queens

An Astoria Heights man who police say is behind a series of commercial burglaries throughout Queens was arrested in Long Island City on Tuesday evening.

Following an ongoing investigation, Mark Tortora, 33, was arrested on Aug. 27 in the vicinity of 41st Avenue and 12th Street. He was charged with three counts of burglary, grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property, petit larceny, reckless endangerment, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle.

Police say that between 1:07 a.m. on July 16 and 2:38 a.m. on Aug. 23, Tortora allegedly entered 23 commercial establishments located within the 104th, 108th, 112th and 114th precincts. Tortora allegedly targeted stores that didn’t have a security gate and would break through glass doors with a blunt object.

Once inside, Tortora allegedly took merchandise, lottery tickets and cash from the locations. Sources familiar with the investigation say that Tortora was identified through surveillance footage obtained from the businesses.