Suspect sought for deadly shooting in South Ozone Park that claimed man’s life

A 29-year-old man from South Ozone Park was shot to death in front of a neighborhood medical office on Aug. 30, police reported.

Officers from the 106th Precinct responded to a 911 call about a shooting in front of a location on Rockaway Boulevard between 134th and 135th Streets at about 10:37 p.m. on Aug. 30.

Upon arriving at the scene, law enforcement sources said, the officers found Tyrell Rice, 29, of 124th Street in South Ozone Park on the ground with a gunshot wound to his torso.

Responding paramedics rushed Rice to Jamaica Hospital, where he died a short time later.

At this time, police continue to look for suspects in the shooting. No arrests have been made thus far.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

It was the second deadly shooting in Queens on Friday night. Moments earlier, a Ridgewood man was gunned down just steps away from his residence.