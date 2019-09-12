NYC Parks breaks ground on the Brookville Park entrance reconstruction project in Rosedale

More improvements are underway at Brookville Park in Rosedale.

Just weeks after the city completed a $3.1 million makeover of the park that included upgrades to its tennis courts and picnic areas, NYC Parks returned to Southeast Queens and joined joined elected officials and community leaders to break ground on the reconstruction of the 147th Avenue Entrance on Sept. 10.

“Today we broke ground on what will soon be a great passive recreational space for this neighborhood and for those looking for a place to relax and connect with others,” NYC Parks Queens Borough Commissioner Michael Dockett said. “As the heart of Rosedale, Brookville Park is deserving of a new entrance that welcomes and engages members of this community.”

Renovations to the entrance were made possible by the funding of $2.1 millions from the City Council. New accessible game tables, decorative pavement, landscaping and lighting will also be added to the passive recreation space.

“The entrance to Brookville Park has been in need of a makeover for a long time, which is why it was so important to our office to provide the necessary funding for these improvements,” City Councilman Donovan Richards said. “The bocce courts that have been ignored for years will be demolished to make way for a seating area for our residents to relax and take in the beauty of Brookville Park.”

The park, which is home to Conseyea’s Pond, encompasses 90 acres and is bounded by South Conduit Avenue, 147th Avenue, 232nd Street and Brookville Boulevard.The goal of the project is to create a more open, accessible entrance to Brookville Park and work is expected to be completed by summer 2020.