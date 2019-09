Police have found a senior woman who went missing Wednesday morning in Bayside.

Mary Carragher, 86, had been last seen on 33rd Avenue between 209th Street and Corporal Kennedy Street at 11:42 a.m. on Sept. 18. She was found later in the afternoon after a land and air search conducted by the 111th Precinct.

Police say that Carragher, who is a Bayside resident, suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.

This story was updated at 7:20 p.m.