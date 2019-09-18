Thief puts man in a choke hold and steals his wallet during violent early morning robbery in Corona: cops

Cops are looking for a crook who stole a man’s wallet during a violent robbery on a Corona street this summer.

According to police, at 2 a.m. on Aug. 29, a 39-year-old man was walking down 39th Avenue near 108th Street when he was approached from behind by an unknown man. The suspect proceeded to grab the victim in a choke hold and forced him down to the ground, punching him multiple times.

The suspect then took the victim’s wallet, which contained $300 in cash, before fleeing the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

EMS responded to the location, however the victim refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD released video of the suspect taken from a nearby surveillance camera:

The suspect is described by police as a tall black man with a medium build. He was last seen wearing all dark clothing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @ NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.