Cops cuff Corona men for alleged luxury car thefts in Nassau County

Nassau County police arrested a pair of Corona men for their alleged roles in a string of luxury car thefts across Long Island.

On Sept. 25, major case bureau detectives from the burglary pattern squad reported the arrests of 18-year-old Jorge Alvarez and 21-year-old Matthew Garcia. According to detectives, they investigated three subjects responsible for multiple counts of grand larceny:

Aug. 26 – 27 between 9 p.m. and 6:50 a.m.: 2017 Audi model A4 on Strattford Road in Garden City Park

Sept. 20 – 21 between 6:45 p.m. and 9:10 a.m.: Mercedes GS450 on Mimosa Drive in East Hills

Sept. 20 – 21 between 9 p.m. and 11: 53 a.m.: 2016 Audi on Poplar Drive in East Hills

Sept. 21 at 2:56 a.m.: 2017 Mercedes and a Cadillac Escalade on Sycamore Drive in East Hills

Sept. 22 – 23 between 6 p.m. and 6:45 a.m.: 2018 Lexus RX350 from The Pines in Old Westbury

Sept. 23 at 3 a.m.: 2019 Infiniti QX60, 2019 BMW X3 and a 2019 Chevrolet Corvette from The Pines in Old Westbury

Sept. 24 – 25 between 8 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.: 2019 BMW 330 CI from Abby Lane in Syosset

Sept 25 at 3 a.m.: The men stole assorted merchandise from a resident’s garage located on Chestnut Lane in Woodbury

Detectives investigating the case arrested Alvarez Wednesday at 3:45 p.m. on Corona Avenue. Several hours later at 8:45 p.m., cops arrested Garcia on Union Turnpike in Flushing.

Police charged Garcia with two counts of burglary in the second degree, five counts of grand larceny in the fourth degree, four counts of grand larceny in the third degree and seven counts of grand larceny in the second degree. Cops charged Alvarez with burglary in the second degree, two counts of grand larceny in the second degree and grand larceny in the third degree.

Their arraignment is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 27, at the First District Court in Hempstead.