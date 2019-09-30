Man found stabbed to death inside a Queens Village home: NYPD

The NYPD is investigating a violent stabbing that left a man dead inside of a Queens Village home on Sunday evening.

Authorities say that at 5:05 p.m. on Sept. 29, police responded to a 911 call regarding an assault at a home on 220th Street near 103rd Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers from the 105th Precinct found a 23-year-old man, unconscious and unresponsive, with multiple stab wounds to his body.

EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to North Shore University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.

Reports indicate that the NYPD is looking for the victim’s roommate for questioning.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.