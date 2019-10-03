Little Neck woman dies after being hit by a car while crossing the street in New Hyde Park: NYPD

A Little Neck woman died of her injuries after she was struck by a car while crossing the street in New Hyde Park on Thursday morning, according to authorities.

Police responded to a 911 call regarding a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian struck at the intersection of Lakeville Road and Union Turnpike at 7:29 a.m. on Oct. 3. Upon their arrival, officers from the 105th Precinct found 34-year-old Kim Mar lying on the roadway, unconscious and unresponsive, with trauma throughout her body.

An investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad found that Mar was crossing north to south on Union Turnpike when a silver 2009 Honda Accord, which was traveling northbound on Lakeville Road, made a left turn on Union Turnpike and struck Mar. The driver remained at the scene following the collision.

EMS rushed Mar to North Shore University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.