Ozone Park man sentenced for raping a woman at gunpoint in Jamaica last year: DA

An Ozone Park man will spend 17 years in prison after admitting to brutally raping a woman at gunpoint in Jamaica last year, prosecutors announced Thursday.

George Persaud, 24, pleaded guilty to first-degree rape in September. He was sentenced on Oct. 3 to spend 17 years in prison, followed by 15 years of post-release supervision.

“In pleading guilty, the defendant admitted to raping a woman he encountered on the street. The defendant displayed what appeared to be a firearm and repeatedly sexually assaulted the victim for several hours, until the woman was able to flee,” Acting Queens District Attorney John M. Ryan said. “The defendant’s actions were disgusting and unacceptable in a civilized society. The term of incarceration ordered by the Court is appropriate and I hope gives the victim some comfort knowing he will be locked away for a long time.”

According to charges, at around 11:45 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2018, Persaud approached the victim, a 40-year-old woman, on 93rd Street. He proceeded to display what looked like a black firearm and said, “Don’t do anything stupid of I’ll kill you.” Persaud then sexually assaulted the victim.

Charges say that Persaud then forced the victim to a nearby gas station and made her perform another sex act on him. Following the attack, Persaud appeared to be letting the victim go, but as the victim attempted to move away from Persaud, he followed her toward her vehicle and forced her into the back seat of the car and sexually assaulted her.

Persaud then took the victim’s keys and drove them to an alley 100th Street. After several hours, Persaud left the vehicle to urinate and took the keys with him. At this time, the victim remembered that she had a spare key to her car in her purse. She retrieved the key and then fled the scene in her car, away from Persaud.

EMS took the victim to a local hospital for evaluation. Sources familiar with the investigation stated that there was no apparent connection between Persaud and the victim prior to the incident.

Persaud was arrested for the rape on Jan. 9, 2019. Fingerprints from inside the victim’s car at interior rear driver’s side window matched Persaud.