Ozone Park man admits to raping a 40-year-old woman at gunpoint in Jamaica

An Ozone Park man pleaded guilty to raping a 40-year-old woman at gunpoint on 93rd Street in Jamaica last December.

George Persaud, 24, of 104th Street, allegedly threatened and repeatedly assaulted the victim for hours as he brandished what appeared to be a firearm, according to the Queens District Attorney’s office.

Persaud pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree rape before Queens supreme Court Justice Richard L. Buchter who indicated he would sentence Persaud on Oct.3 to a determinate term of 17 years in prison followed by 15 years post-release supervision.

Persaud approached his victim on the street on Dec. 29 just before noon and displayed what appeared to be a black firearm and said “Don’t do anything stupid of I’ll kill you.” He then proceeded to sexually assault the victim, according to the charges.

Persaud forced the victim to a nearby gas station where he forced her to perform a sex act. At one point, the defendant appeared to let the woman leave, but as she moved away from him he followed her to her vehicle, forced her in the back seat of the car, forced her again to perform a sex act and raped her, according to court records.

Persaud took the victim’s car keys and drove the two of them to an alleyway on 100th Street. When he exited the car to relieve himself, he took the keys with him locking her inside. At that time, the victim remembered she had a spare key in her handbag, retrieved it and drove away from the scene, according to court records.

“In pleading guilty, the defendant has admitted to brutalizing a woman he encountered on the street shortly before midnight,” Acting Queens District Attorney John M. Ryan said. “He displayed what appeared to be a firearm, threatened to kill her and then repeatedly raped and sexually abused her for several hours. It is my hope that the victim of this vicious crime will gain some solace in knowing this defendant will be locked away for a long time.”