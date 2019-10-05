Thief nabs $27,000 in cash and jewelry in Hollis Hills burglary: NYPD

Cops are looking for the man who allegedly broke in to a Hollis Hills residence Thursday night and stole more than $20,000 in cash along with other loot.

The alleged thief entered the empty 210th Street home through a “rear-room window” at 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 3 and, once inside, he removed $27,000 in cash, along with a bracelet and some rings from the bedroom, according to authorities. The looter left the house before any resident arrived home, cops said.

Police said the suspect was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket with the words “Santa Cruz” written on the back, a black hat, camouflage pants and gloves.

Cops released video on Saturday of the alleged burglar, who can be seen talking on the phone. He was also observed in a black Buick SUV.

