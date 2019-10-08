Orangetheory Fitness inks 10-year lease at ‘One Sixteen’ Rockaway Park condo development

One Sixteen, the eight-story luxury condominium under construction in Rockaway Park, will feature an Orangetheory fitness studio.

The Marcal Group signed Orangetheory to a 10-year lease for 3,100 square feet and is expected to be the first major fitness brand to open in the Rockaways.

“We are thrilled that our residents at One Sixteen as well as our neighbors will have access to this exciting fitness opportunity,” The Marcal Group’s Founder and CEO Mark Caller said. “Our commercial tenants will help make this unique neighborhood an even better place to live.”

Located near the Rockaway Boardwalk at 133 Beach 116th St., One Sixteen will have 86 condominiums, including eight duplex townhouse residences with private outdoor space, and 14,000 square feet of ground floor retail space. Orangetheory Fitness has been named to Fast Company’s annual list of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies for 2019 with franchises, having opened in nearly 1,200 studios in 50 U.S. states and 22 countries.

One Sixteen is expected to next year and is being marketed and sold exclusively by Compass.

“Orangetheory is a perfect addition to the active Rockaway lifestyle and it’s great to see such a popular fitness concept expanding out to the neighborhood,” Compass Real Estate Salesperson Maryanne Farrell said. “The retail opportunities at One Sixteen are going to help build the community and in-building offerings to residents.

Orangetheory Fitness offers one-hour, heart-rate-based interval training that is science-backed, technology-tracked and professionally coach led, according to Matthew Long, a Rockaway resident, who will own and operate the One Sixteen Orangetheory Fitness location. The former New York City firefighter is known for making the list of the world’s 25 fittest men published by Men’s Fitness five years after suffering life-threatening injuries.

“When I saw Mark Caller and The Marcal Group were invested in trying to improve our community with a luxury Beach 116th Street development, it seemed the perfect location for Orangetheory,” Long said. “Orangetheory will be the very first brand of its stature to take advantage of the growing Rockaway community. I’m excited to be a part of this, as my passion has always been to help others, from the FDNY to Orangetheory, changing lives one heartbeat at a time.”

The One Sixteen will feature other amenities including a landscaped roof deck with Atlantic Ocean and Jamaica Bay views, an eighth-floor residents’ lounge with kitchenette, on-site parking, bike storage and additional private storage.

“Our owners will have a modern beachside residence in New York City, and the presence of top-quality retail outlets has the potential to really enhance their experience here,” Caller said.