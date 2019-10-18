Queens cyclist dies 15 days after Rockaway Beach motor vehicle collision: NYPD

The 66-year-old Queens cyclist who was involved in a motor vehicle collision in September died of her injuries on Oct. 12, authorities announced early Friday morning.

Police responded to a call regarding a motor vehicle collision involving a bicyclist struck on Rockaway Freeway at Beach 94th Street just before 8 p.m. on Sept. 27. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found Ada Martinez, of Shore Front Parkway, lying on the road with head and body trauma, according to authorities.

EMS arrived at the scene and transported Martinez to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead more than two weeks later on Oct. 12. Martinez is the 26th cyclist to have been killed in New York City this year, up from a total of 10 in 2018.

An investigation conducted by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad found that the 40-year-old driver of a 2012 Ford E-250 van was traveling eastbound on Rockaway Freeway with a steady green light, continuing straight across the intersection of Beach 94th Street.

Martinez was traveling westbound on Rockaway Freeway also with a green traffic signal, and traveling in a designated bike lane. She attempted to make a left turn onto Beach 94th Street, “directly in the path” of the van, according to authorities.

Martinez veered to the right to avoid striking the van and then fell to the ground, police said. The bicyclist was then struck by the van, causing the aforementioned trauma. The driver of the van remained at the scene and was not arrested.

The investigation remains ongoing.