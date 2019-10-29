Two men caught on camera attacking a 79-year-old man outside of the Cambria Heights Library

The NYPD released video of a pair of teens who attacked a 79-year-old man outside of a Cambria Heights library earlier this month.

Police say that the assault took place at 11:15 a.m. on Oct. 10. Authorities say that at this time, the suspects chased the elderly victim in front of the Queens Public Library’s Cambria Heights branch, located at 218-13 Linden Blvd., and began to punch and kick the victim in the face and ribs.

The victim suffered a broken femur and ribs, as well as substantial pain, as a result of the incident.

Police released footage of the suspects, described as black men between the ages of 17 and 19 years old, beating up the victim.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.