Middle Village Library to close until February for interior maintenance project

The Middle Village Library, located at 72-31 Metropolitan Ave., will close on Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. for “an interior maintenance project” that will last until next spring.

The $1 million project will consist of replacing its HVAC system, or upgrading the heating ventilation and air conditioning system, according to Queens Public Library spokesperson Elisabeth de Bourbon. The funds were secured by the Queens Delegation of New York City Council and Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The Middle Village Library will close next Friday in preparation for the construction, which will begin before the end of the year.

The library is set to reopen in February 2020.

In the meantime, the Queens Public Library will provide mobile library services outside of the Middle Village branch on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Nov. 15.

Some nearby libraries that residents can go to are the North Forest Park Library at 98-27 Metropolitan Ave.; the Glendale Atlas Park Mall Library at 8000 Cooper Ave.; and the Maspeth Library at 69-70 Grand Ave.