Three teens charged in assault of 79-year-old man in Cambria Heights: NYPD

Cops arrested three teenagers this week in connection with the assault on a senior man outside of the Cambria Heights Library.

Following an ongoing investigation, Nyziere Lodge, 18, and a 15-year-old boy, whose identity is being withheld due to his age, were arrested on Oct. 29. Lodge and the 15-year-old were charged with gang assault, and Lodge was also charged with disorderly conduct.

Another 14-year-old boy turned himself in for his role in the crime on Oct. 31 and was charged with gang assault and disorderly conduct.

According to police, at 11:15 a.m. on Oct. 10, the suspects chased a 79-year-old man in front of the Queens Public Library’s Cambria Heights branch, located at 218-13 Linden Blvd., and began to punch and kick the victim in the face and ribs. The incident was caught on video and released by the NYPD on Oct. 29.

The victim suffered a broken femur and ribs as a result of the incident.