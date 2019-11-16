Cops seek teens in North Corona robbery

Authorities are searching for a group of teenagers who robbed a 25-year-old man in North Corona.

Police say that 10 individuals between the ages of 15 and 18 approached the victim on 103rd Street just after midnight on Nov. 5 and forced him against a wall.

The teens nabbed the victim’s wallet — which has $20 cash inside — as well as a pair of black Beats headphones, according to authorities. The victim tried to regain the stolen items, but the group began to punch him before fleeing in an unknown direction.

The victim sustained minor injuries and had swelling on his face, but refused medical attention.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.