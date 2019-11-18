Crook robs man who was withdrawing money from a Flushing ATM

Cops are looking for the crook who stole cash from a man who was withdrawing money from an ATM in Flushing last month.

Authorities say that the 34-year-old victim was withdrawing money from an ATM inside of a bank on Main Street just after midnight on Oct. 27 when the unidentified suspect entered and claimed to have a weapon under his shirt before demanding money.

The victim complied and the suspect fled southbound on Main Street with $50 in hand, according to police.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.

