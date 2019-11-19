Ulrich to host annual Thanksgiving Day dinner at Villa Russo in Ozone Park

Back by popular demand, Councilman Eric Ulrich announced he will once again host a free Thanksgiving Day dinner for his constituents.

Ulrich began the tradition last year after hearing from several community residents that they had nowhere to go on the holiday.

“While the holidays are usually happy occasions for many of us, they can be sad or lonely days for others,” Ulrich said. “There are people in our community who suffer from depression, or have nowhere to go [next] Thursday. I want them to spend Thanksgiving with me.”

More than 60 people joined Ulrich for Thanksgiving dinner at Arabella’s Castle in Ozone Park last year, including several seniors and homeless individuals in his district.

“We received such an overwhelming positive response from our guests last Thanksgiving, so I knew this was something I wanted to do again this Thanksgiving,” Ulrich said. “I have wonderful memories of large family gatherings growing up and I’m thankful for each one of them. I want to give back to the community.”

Anticipating a larger turnout, this year Ulrich will host Thanksgiving dinner at Villa Russo, located at 101-12 Lefferts Blvd., from 2 to 5 p.m.. The owners of the Ozone Park venue are generously providing the space at no cost. A number of area businesses in Ulrich’s district have also pledged to donate catered food for the event.

Ulrich’s office will provide transportation for seniors or people with disabilities who call his office at 718-738-1083 no later than Tuesday, Nov. 26.

“If you know someone who is homebound or alone on the holiday, please call my office,” Ulrich said. “We will gladly take care of the rest.”

Volunteers are still needed on the day of to help with transporting guests, as well as setting up and cleaning up the venue. To volunteer contact Marjorie Coello at 718-738-1084 or at mcoello@council.nyc.gov.