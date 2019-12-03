Ann Conroy talks family, real estate and the importance of authenticity on Power Women Podcast

In the newest episode of Schneps Broadcasting’s Power Women podcast, Schneps Media Publisher and President Victoria Schneps is joined by power woman Ann Conroy, who serves as the President of Douglas Elliman Real Estate’s Long Island Division. In this episode, Conroy talks about her family, growing up in Brooklyn, what brought her to real estate, and gives her advice to our listeners on the importance on being authentic.

