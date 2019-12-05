Brooklyn man cuffed for his alleged role in an apparent armed robbery in Middle Village: DA

A Brooklyn man was arrested for his alleged role in an armed robbery that left a man injured in Middle Village.

According to the criminal complaint, at 5:10 a.m. on Nov. 4, the 31-year-old male victim got a ride from Shawn Simpson, 31, and another unapprehended man as he was leaving the Sugar Daddy’s strip club, located at 51-07 27th St. The victim fell asleep in the car and later awoke to Simpson and Lorenzo Manuel, 37, pulling him out of the car at the intersection of 84th Street and Penelope Avenue.

Manuel, who the criminal complaint indicates was wearing a red hoodie, allegedly struck the victim twice on the left side of his head with what appeared to be a firearm. Simpson then allegedly held the victim down on the ground while Manuel held the supposed firearm to his head stating, in sum and substance, “If you say anything or yell, I’m gonna shoot you.”

Simpson then allegedly went through the victim’s pockets, taking his wallet, keys, cellphone and gold chain, while Manuel allegedly held what appeared to a firearm to the victim’s head. Manuel and Simpson then fled the scene, Simpson in an orange Dodge Charger driven by the unapprehended man and Manuel in a black sedan.

The criminal complaint states that the victim sustained bruising and swelling to the back of his head as well as a laceration behind his left ear. He was treated at the scene by EMS.

Officers from the 104th Precinct canvasses the area shortly after the crime and arrested Simpson, who was charged with robbery, reckless endangerment, criminal possession of stolen property, resisting arrest and obstructing government administration.

The victim identified Manuel as one of his assailants when police showed him surveillance footage from the club. Following an ongoing investigation, officers showed Manuel a still taken from surveillance footage at the strip club, where he allegedly identified himself wearing a red hoodie.

Manuel was arrested on Dec. 1 and charged with three counts of robbery. He is currently being held on $25,000 bail.