Corona man pleads guilty to stabbing his wife to death inside a Jackson Heights salon

A Corona man admitted to stabbing his estranged wife to death at a Jackson Heights nail salon, prosecutors announced Friday.

William Rivas, 39, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter before the Queens Criminal Court on Dec. 13. Rivas is due to return to court sentencing for Feb. 7, 2020, where a judge indicated that he would be sentenced to a determinate term of 25 years in prison, to be followed by 5 years’ post release supervision.

According to charges, shortly after 7 p.m. on Aug. 7, Rivas entered Tu S’tilo Salon and Spa, on 37th Avenue, and approached his estranged wife, 35-year-old Carmen Iris Santiago, who worked at the salon. Rivas argued with Santiago until the owner of the shop escorted him out of the salon.

Moments later, Rivas barged back into the salon, pulled out a knife and stabbed Santiago multiple times in the chest. The NYPD responded to the scene and found Rivas laying over his wife’s body. EMS rushed Santiago to an area hospital, where she ultimately died of her injuries.

“This was a horrific act of domestic violence where the defendant in front of horrified onlookers, took out his anger against his wife at her place of business by mercilessly stabbing her to death,” said acting District Attorney John M. Ryan. “The defendant admitted to this brutal crime today and he will spend decades locked behind bars as punishment for his actions.”