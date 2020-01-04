Cops investigate wild brawl outside Maspeth McDonald’s that left two stabbed

Detectives want to talk to a man believed to be connected to a super-sized fight outside a McDonald’s restaurant in Maspeth last month that left two men stabbed and four others injured.

Cops said the fracas ensued at 3:10 a.m. on Dec. 28 outside the fast food joint located at 59-60 55th Road.

According to law enforcement sources, a large group of individuals got into a beef that led to violence. During the free-for-all, two men were stabbed: a 27-year-old man was cut in the leg, and a 25-year-old man was knifed in the shoulder.

Paramedics brought both individuals to a local hospital in stable condition.

Four others involved in the episode suffered minor injuries, police said, including one who had been struck by an unknown vehicle.

On Jan. 3, the NYPD released a photo of a person of interest sought for questioning in connection to the rumble.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website or send a direct message on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.