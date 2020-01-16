Ridgewood home prices shot up over the past decade: Report

The average home in Ridgewood is selling for half a million dollars more in 2020 than it would have in 2010, according to a new report.

In 2010, the average home in the Queens neighborhood was selling for about $450,000. As we head into a new decade, that price is now up to $950,000, an 111 percent increase, according to a report from The PropertyClub.

The report takes a look at neighborhoods that have experienced increases in home sale prices over the ten year period and ranks the top 30 based on the dollar amount difference. Ridgewood, the only Queens neighborhood to make the cut, came in at No. 24.

When ranked by percent change, however, the Queens-Brooklyn border neighborhood comes in at No. 12.

Cobble Hill in Brooklyn led the list – the average home sold for $1,350,000 more in 2019 than it did in 2010, according to The PropertyClub.

Some might not be surprised to hear that Brooklyn and Manhattan neighborhoods dominated the list. Brooklyn had 19 neighborhoods in the top 30 and Manhattan had 10, although six of those neighborhoods were represented in the top 10, including Tribeca, the Lower East Side and Little Italy.

See The PropertyClub’s full list below.