Crook snatches hundreds of dollars from a woman inside of Resorts World Casino: NYPD

Police are looking for a suspect who they say stole approximately $500 from a woman inside of Resorts World Casino on Monday.

According to authorities, the unidentified crook approached the 64-year-old victim inside of the casino — located at 110-00 Rockaway Blvd. — at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 13. The suspect proceeded to take the cash from the victim before fleeing through the casino parking lot toward Pitkin Avenue, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance video and a photo of the suspect on Jan. 16.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

