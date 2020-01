The Center for the Women of New York, which just opened its new facility in Fort Totten, saw some of its members travel to Manhattan to participate in the 2020 NYC Women’s March on Saturday, Jan. 18.

The New York City march, one of several Women’s March rallies nationwide, drew hundreds of people who braved the chilly weather conditions to unite and rally against issues including climate change, reproductive rights, pay equity, immigration reform and LGBTQ rights.