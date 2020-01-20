This week on the QNS podcast: We talk about the latest AirTrain developments and interview Queens Borough President candidate James Quinn

Welcome to the QNS Podcast, a weekly look at the week’s biggest Queens news. Hosted by Jacob Kaye and reporter Angélica Acevedo, each show takes a look at the week’s most important stories from across the borough.

This week, we revisit the LaGuardia Air Train Project as community opposition heats up . We also sit down with Queens borough president candidate Jim Quinn to speak with him about his career and his plans for office if elected.

This episode was written by Jacob Kaye and Angélica Acevedo. Jacob Kaye and Angélica Acevedo are the co-hosts. Jacob Kaye edited and mixed the episode. Our reporters include Bill Parry, Carlotta Mohammed, Jacob Kaye, Jenna Bagcal, Max Parrott and Angélica Acevedo. Our editor is Zach Gewelb. Music by Blue Dot Sessions. Published by Schneps Media.