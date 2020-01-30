Douglas Elliman Bayside gives back to local kids

A local real estate company gave back to the Queens community last month during a holiday celebration to remember.

On Dec. 17, Douglas Elliman Bayside celebrated its annual community service event. Filled with the holiday spirit, every agent and staff member in the office participated in bringing toys and dinner to more than 100 children at the Children’s Community Services in Jamaica.

“It was the highlight of our holiday season,” said Donna Reardon, branch manager of Douglas Elliman Bayside. “It was such a joyous occasion, and to see such appreciation from the children and their parents was so great. It was just an amazing experience.”

In addition to dinner and toys, families were given hats, gloves, socks, toiletries and a $25 Target gift card. At one point, even Santa made an appearance.

It’s the third year the branch has organized the give-back event and according to Reardon, each year it “gets bigger and bigger and better and better.”

Douglas Elliman Bayside will give back again during the warmer months with their mid-summer luau to support homeless children and families before the start of the school year. The branch plans to donate new school supplies and clothes to those in need during the event.

“Everyone likes to go back to school with something new,” Reardon said.

In preparation for the event, Douglas Elliman is accepting donated gift cards and new or unworn clothing for school-aged children. Its offices are located at 36-29 Bell Blvd., Bayside.