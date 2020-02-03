This week on the QNS Podcast: Anthony Miranda is still running for Queens borough president

This week on the QNS Podcast: We discuss the Board of Elections’ decision to remove several candidates off the ballot for the Queens borough president special election. Anthony Miranda was one of those candidates and so we sit down with him to discuss his campaign, his platform and his effort to get back on the ballot.

The QNS Podcast is produced and hosted by Angélica Acevedo and Jacob Kaye, who also edits and mixes the show. Our reporters include Carlotta Mohamed, Jenna Bagcal, Max Parrott, Bill Parry, Angélica Acevedo and Jacob Kaye. Zach Gewelb is our editor. Music in the episode by Blue Dot Sessions. This podcast is a production of Schneps Media.